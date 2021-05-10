Fremantle Taps BBC Storyville Boss Mandy Chang To Lead New Documentary Unit

Fremantle has recruited Mandy Chang, a commissioning editor for the BBC’s Storyville strand, to lead a newly-created global documentary unit.

Chang will join the production company later this year as global head of documentaries after working at the BBC since 2017. Prior to her time with the British broadcaster, she worked at Australian public broadcaster ABC, where she was head of arts and the acting non-scripted chief.

Chang will report to Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati, who said she was an “incredible creative talent” who will help spearhead the production group’s “very ambitious plans” in the factual arena.

Chang added: “Leading BBC Storyville and international acquisitions to bring hundreds of hours of the best international documentaries and factual programming to the BBC’s platforms has been deeply fulfilling and a privilege. I am now really looking forward to a new challenge.”

During her four years at the BBC, she delivered more than 85 feature docs to festival, cinema, TV, and iPlayer. Key titles under her watch include The Fourth Estate, Maiden, Into the Storm The Hijacker who Vanished: The Mystery of DB Cooper, and The Mole Agent.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Mandy has been a fearless editor of Storyville, seeking out the very best feature length documentaries from around the globe and expanding the ambition and remit of the strand to reach all audiences across the BBC’s channels and iPlayer.

“The sheer range and creative ambition of the titles commissioned over the last few years demonstrates her passion for great storytelling. I am sorry to see her go but we wish her the very best for her new venture.”

Fremantle’s docs slate currently includes Cara Delevingne’s BBC Three/Hulu series Planet Sex, which is housed at UK producer Naked, and acquisitions, such as Chiwetel Ejiofor-narrated water shortage crisis film Day Zero.