Frank McRae Dies: Actor In ‘License To Kill’ And ‘Last Action Hero’ Was 80

Frank McRae, an NFL player-turned-actor, who appeared in the James Bond film Licence to Kill, Last Action Hero and several movies with Sylvester Stallone, died April 29 of a heart attack in Santa Monica. He was 80, The news was confirmed by his daughter-in-law, Suzanne McRae.
Born in Memphis, he attended Tennessee State University as a double major in drama and history, then moved on to the NFL as a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
McRae also appeared in the 1989 James Bond film Licence to Kill as Sharkey, a close friend of Timothy Dalton’s Agent 007 and David Hedison’s Felix Leiter.
Aside from his tough-guy roles, McRae also was in the comedy films National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1941, Loaded Weapon, Batteries Not Included and Used Cars. He also appeared opposite George C. Scott in Bank Shot (1974).
TV credits include guest roles on such hit series as Hill Street Blues; Police Story, The Rockford Files, Magnum, P.I. and Quiuncy M.E.
Survivors include his son, Marcellus, daughter-in-law Suzanne, and three grandchildren: Camden, Jensen, and Holden. Donations in his memory can be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya.
