‘The Cleaning Lady’ Drama Starring Elodie Yung Picked Up To Series At Fox

Fox has handed a series order to The Cleaning Lady, its adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Daredevil and The Defenders alum Elodie Yung.

The hour-long drama, which I hear has received a ten episode order, comes from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Homeland director Michael Offer directs and exec produced the pilot.

The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Adan Canto (Designated Survivor), Martha Millan (The OA) also star alongside newcomers Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle, who share the role of Thony’s son Luca.

It is the latest series order handed down by Fox following the recent order for dramedy The Big Leap, as well as comedy This Country. All three shows are based, or loosely based in The Big Leap’s case, on international formats. The network also recently gave a straight-to-series order to Our Kind of People, which was developed using a new kind of model that bypasses the pilot stage.

Fox is expected to make more series orders shortly and Deadline hears that its country music dynasty drama, also developed under the same model as Our Kind of People, is nearing a series order.

The Cleaning Lady had a slightly circuitous route to series order thanks to the pandemic. It was handed a script commitment back in October 2019 and a pilot was ordered in January 2020. Shannyn Sossamon had originally been tapped as the lead but was recast in March 2020. In July 2020, the network committed to produce all six of the pilots it had ordered, including The Cleaning Lady.

The drama is particularly topical right now given its immigration theme. Yung’s Thony is a Cambodian doctor who was working in a top medical center in Manila, Philippines before moving to the States and her mob work sees her keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipina sister-in-law Fiona, played by Millan. The network sees this series as a creative way to weave the issue of immigration into its schedule.