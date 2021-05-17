Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary.

The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series.

Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details. “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” he said.

We’re hearing that the project might be produced by Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content.

It comes on the back of Brady’s latest Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his seventh win.

Could Brady be joining a remake of a British panel show like his Tampa Bay colleague Rob Gronkowski did with CBS’ Game On! or following in the footsteps of the Watt brothers hosting a competition format for Fox like Ultimate Tag?

Brady is also the subject of a major new docuseries for ESPN ala The Last Dance.