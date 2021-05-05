Fox Sports Strikes Deal With CONMEBOL To Become Home Of South American National Team Soccer; Will Host Copa America Tournaments, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers & More

Fox Sports has struck a deal with CONMEBOL, to become the new home of South American national team soccer.

The network’s six-year agreement with the South American Football Federation will bring more of FIFA’s top-ranked men’s and women’s teams and players into its portfolio than ever before.

CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 kicks Fox Sports’ supersized “Summer of Soccer” on June 13th. The prestigious men’s soccer tournament will be taking place in Colombia and Argentina. Brazil is the returning champ here, having won its ninth title in 2019. (In 2020, teams took a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.)

CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America and qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will follow in 2022, along with CONMEBOL Beach Soccer and Futsal (2023), CONMEBOL men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers (2024), a second round of CONMEBOL Copa America and CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America (2024), CONMEBOL U-20 men’s and U-17 boys’ World Cup qualifiers (2025) and a third edition of CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America in 2026.

News of the Fox Sports-CONMEBOL deal was announced today by Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. “CONMEBOL is the perfect addition to FOX Sports’ elite slate of international soccer properties,” he said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to grow the game in the U.S. by showcasing some of the best men’s and women’s teams and players from around the world as they suit up for top international competition.”

“FOX Sports has an excellent reputation for presenting and promoting world-class football events across its platforms,” added Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL President. “They have been instrumental in growing the game in the United States, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the excitement of CONMEBOL’s 2021 Copa America to the fans in the same manner they’ve been able to do so with the men’s and women’s World Cups.”

Fox Sports’ new deal will result in more than 1,500 hours of soccer coverage on the network. The deal is also significant, in the context of international soccer, given that CONMEBOL countries have won a combined nine FIFA World Cup titles to date.