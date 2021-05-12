Fox News Adds Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino Shows To Weekend Lineup

Fox News is adding new opinion shows to its weekend lineup featuring Trey Gowdy and Dan Bongino, while making permanent a test run of the panel shows The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show.

Gowdy’s show, to launch June 6, will air at 7 PM ET, where the network has run a replay of its Sunday morning program Fox News Sunday.

Bongino’s show, to start June 5, will air at 10 PM ET and is taking the time slot of The Greg Gutfeld Show. Gutfeld moved to weeknights in April with the newly named Gutfeld!

Gowdy, the former South Carolina congressman, has been a Fox News contributor since January, 2019. He hosts The Trey Gowdy Podcast on Fox News Audio.

Bongino, a contributor since 2019, also signed a new deal with Fox News Media to stream his daily Westwood One radio program The Dan Bongino Show on Fox Nation, starting on May 25. Bongino took over the noon to 3 PM ET timeslot of late radio host Rush Limbaugh on Cumulus stations including in major markets like New York and Los Angeles.

Fox News also said that it would make permanent its weekend panel shows, The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, which air at 5 PM ET. The shows are modeled after The Five and Outnumbered, and debuted for a test run on March 6.