Fox Nation To Make Available Fox News Primetime Lineup As Part Of Streaming Options

Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service launched by Fox News, will start to make available the network’s primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle, with the first episodes posted on June 2.

Fox News Primetime All the Time will make available the episodes the following morning at 5 AM. Although they also are posted on the FoxNews.com website, users still need a cable subscription. Fox Nation launched in November 2018, but it was primarily to offer original content complementary to the cable news network. Subscribers were able to access audio but not video versions of the primetime lineup.

Fox Nation recently added a video podcast, Tucker Carlson Today, as well as a longform documentary series, Tucker Carlson Originals and In the Valley of Sin – A True American Horror Story. The service is a mix of opinion, lifestyle and true crime programming, with subscriptions costing $5.99 a month or $64.99 a year.

Fox Corp. has not released total numbers of Fox Nation subscribers, but they have accelerated their promotional push with the addition of Carlson’s program earlier this year. On a recent investor call, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that said the Fox Nation subscriber base had risen 40% since February. He said that the company plans to invest in more content for the platform.