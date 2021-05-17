Fox Channel To Close In The UK, With Shows Like ‘War Of The Worlds’ Moving To Disney+

Fox channel is to close in the UK after 17 years as Disney continues to withdraw from traditional television and shift its focus to Disney+.

Fox will stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media from June 30, with many of its titles making the jump to Star on Disney+. This will include originals such as War Of The Worlds, which is about to enter its second season, and tentpole third-party shows like The Walking Dead.

A Disney spokeswoman said: “On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future. We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you.

“Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”

The closure of Fox follows Disney’s decision last June to take Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior off air. National Geographic continues to broadcast in the UK. Disney has also retreated from linear TV in other markets, including Asia.

UK trade Broadcast first reported the Fox closure.