Fox Finds ‘Alter Ego’, Original Singing Competition Series From ‘World Of Dance’ EP Matilda Zoltowski

Fox has found a new Alter Ego, an original signing competition format, for its fall schedule.

The series is the latest unscripted order for the network. It is notable given that it is not a reboot, based on an international format or any other significant IP.

The series will be exec produced by Matilda Zoltowski, who was previously an exec producer on NBC’s World of Dance and Bring The Funny, as well as a co-exec producer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Fox Alternative Entertainment, the company’s non-scripted production arm, will produce.

The series will see “lost dreams and second chances reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves and perform like never before”.

It will air on Wednesday nights at 9pm after The Masked Singer.

It is the latest unscripted order for Fox, which has been ramping up its involvement in alternative series. For midseason, the network has Next Level Chef, from Gordon Ramsay, which was announced this morning, a reboot of Don’t Forget The Lyrics with Niecy Nash and Eric Stonestreet-fronted Domino Masters.

There are also returns for Beat Shazam, I Can See Your Voice, Lego Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Mental Samurai as well as new series Crime Scene Kitchen.