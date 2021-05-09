‘Four Good Days’ Tops Specialty Box Office On Slow Mother’s Day Weekend; David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’ Posts Modest Debut

Skip to main content
Vertical Entertainment’s Four Good Days claimed the highest total over Mother’s Day weekend. It was a remarkably slow three-day stretch at the specialty box office with the Glenn Close and Mila Kunis-starring drama being the only film to break the $200K mark.

Though Four Good Days grossed almost $100K less than its opening weekend, the Rodrigo García-directed movie hauled over $618K in the last 2 weeks and expanded to 489 theaters. The per screen average dropped to $444 after opening to $1,017 per screen last week.

David Oyelowo made his directorial debut this week with The Water Man, distributed by RLJE Films. The sci-fi adventure tale, which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, is about a boy on a quest to save his mother’s life by finding a mythical creature who has the ability to cheat death. Oyelowo also stars alongside Rosario Dawson and Lonnie Chavis.

The Water Man opened to lukewarm reception with an 80% RT score and a 68 on Metacritic. It did mild numbers grossing approximately $183K with a $588 per screen average over 311 runs.

Among the Academy Award holdovers, Best Actor winner The Father notably broke the $2M cume mark this weekend grossing a few dollars shy of $61K. A24’s Minari is in the same boat as it also pulled in $60K. The six Oscar-nominated film needs one more weekend to cross the $3M mark.

Best Picture winner Nomadland has broken the $3M cume. Searchlight is still not reporting estimates, but, per industry estimates, the Chloé Zhao-directed film might cross $3.3M soon. Nomadland is the lowest-grossing Oscar Best Picture winner at the box office besting 2009 Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker.

