Former Nickelodeon Exec Kimberley Mooney Joins The Cartel As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: The Cartel, the management and production company behind series including Shudder’s Creepshow, is expanding its kids and family division.

It has hired Kimberley Mooney as a manager. Mooney joins from Nickelodeon, where she was Senior Director of Animation Development. Before joining the ViacomCBS kids network, she spent ten years at Disney, where she developed series including Fish Hooks, Tron – Uprising, Motorcity and DuckTales.

She will report to partner and manager Bradford Bricken.

It comes after the company set up Field Day Entertainment, a production company run by former Netflix kids and family director Jenny Boyd, who is also a manager at The Cartel.

“Kimberley loves animation and the wonderful artists who create it,” said Bricken. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this tireless artist advocate to our team.”

