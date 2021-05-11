Focus Features Sets Early 2022 Release For ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’

The feature take of Paul Gallico’s novella Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is set for a theatrical release March 4, 2022 via Focus Features in the U.S. and Canada, the distributor said Tuesday.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams.

Directed by Anthony Fabian and in partnership with the House of Dior, the film tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady (Manville) in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.

Carroll Cartwright, Fabian, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed adapted. Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Fabian.

eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary. Universal has also set a February 25, 2022 release in the UK and abroad.

The only other movie dated for a domestic release on March 4 next year is Warner Bros/DC’s Matt Reeves reboot The Batman.