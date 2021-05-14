Focus Features Eyes Spring 2022 For Robert Eggers’ Revenge Thriller ‘The Northman’

Robert Eggers’ next movie The Northman will be hitting theaters on April 8, 2022 via Focus Features.

The revenge thriller from The Lighthouse filmmaker stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Björk and reteams the filmmaker with his Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy. The Northman explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.

Eggers co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Producers are Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and New Regency. The pic is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency. Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date as domestic.

Also opening that day next year is an untitled Disney live-action film, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Universal also having dibs on the weekend (though with this recent dating of The Northman, that might not be so).

Eggers’ black and white title The Lighthouse received an Oscar nomination for Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography.