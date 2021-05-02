Florida Bill Would Stop Social Media Companies From Permanently Deplatforming Political Candidates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a bill ready for signature that would stop social media companies from permanently kicking people off their platforms in the state. The bill was passed Thursday by the Florida House 77-38 in favor of the bill, the Senate, 23-17. It makes it a crime to remove state political candidates from social media sites like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Doing so would subject the companies to fines of $250,000 per day for statewide candidates. Local candidate removal would merit a fine of $25,000 per day.

The Florida bill may serve as a prototype for other states that will force the courts into a new evaluation of free speech on social media.