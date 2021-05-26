‘Five Feet Apart’ Filmmaker Justin Baldoni Signs With Spark & Riot

EXCLUSIVE: Commercial production and management company Spark & Riot has inked Justin Baldoni for commercial director representation. The Five Feet Apart filmmaker will continue to be repped by WME in all other areas.

The director, producer, author and actor is the co-founder of Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer Foundation. Last year, he directed and produced Clouds, which became Disney’s first narrative acquisition for its global platform Disney+. His 2019 movie Five Feet Apart reps his feature directorial debut, grossing close to $92 million at the worldwide box office off a $7M production cost. He also created and directs The CW’s documentary series My Last Days, and played Rafael on the network’s award-winning Jane the Virgin.

Inspired by his personal journey, Baldoni created Man Enough, a conversation series that explores the messages of masculinity while reimagining what it means to be a man in the world today. Baldoni has followed up his wildly popular viral TED Talk with his first book, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, as part of a three-book deal with Harper Collins.

Spark & Riot founder Ana de Diego said, “Justin sees the world through a selfless lens both in front of and behind the camera. His work is his purpose and I truly believe it’s why his films resonate with viewers whether they are long or short format. We’re looking forward to bringing him opportunities that align with his purpose and are thrilled to be representing Justin at Spark & Riot for his commercial and branded content endeavors.”

Nikki Weiss-Goldstein of Spark & Riot said, “I’ve been working with Justin for nearly a decade, at the very beginning of his career, transitioning him from documentary long form work into commercials and branded content. Since then he’s grown into an exceptional storyteller, scripted and unscripted in both television and film. At the core of Justin and Spark & Riot EP/Founder Ana de Diego’s work is the need to give back. Spark & Riot is the perfect home for Justin to continue his journey in advertising, telling stories that celebrate the human experience.”

Focused on developing, producing and managing commercial directing opportunities for clients, Spark & Riot leverages its work with brands to support socially conscious initiatives and actions. With every advertising job the company takes on, Spark & Riot teams with a local nonprofit to tackle a different UN Sustainable Development Goal and donate a percentage of the net income to the organization. Since its inception, the company has donated money and financed projects to more than two dozen organizations spanning 10 countries across four continents.