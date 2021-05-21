‘Five Days At Memorial’: Molly Hager Joins Apple’s Limited Series From John Ridley & Carlton Cuse

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Hager (Waitress) is set as a lead alongside Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery and Cornelius Smith Jr. in Five Days at Memorial, Apple TV+’s limited series from John Ridley, Carlton Cuse and ABC Signature.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Hager will play Virginia Rider, a special agent with the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.



Five Days at Memorial is written and executive produced by Ridley and Cuse, and both will serve as directors on the limited series. ABC Signature is the studio. Author Fink will serve as producer.

Hager was an original cast member of both Broadway’s Waitress and Off-Broadway’s cult hit Heathers: The Musical. She was set to star in the New York premiere of Duncan Sheik’s Off Broadway musical Whisper House, but the production was halted due to Covid-19. Other credits include Showtime’s Happyish opposite Steve Coogan and It’s Kind of a Funny Story opposite Viola Davis and Emma Roberts. Hager is repped by Lasher Group, and Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas, Adler, Feldman and Clark.