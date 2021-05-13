‘Five Days At Memorial’: Cherry Jones Joins Apple’s Limited Series From John Ridley & Carlton Cuse

Emmy and Tony Award winner Cherry Jones is set to star alongside Vera Farmiga in Five Days at Memorial, Apple TV+’s limited series from John Ridley, Carlton Cuse and ABC Signature.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Jones will play Susan Mulderick, a hospital nursing director and head of the emergency preparedness committee, who becomes the designated incident commander for Hurricane Katrina. Farmiga plays Dr. Anna Pou, the doctor on duty at Memorial when the storm hit.

The cast of the limited series also includes Adepero Oduye, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Julie Ann Emery.

Five Days at Memorial is written and executive produced by Ridley and Cuse, and both will serve as directors on the limited series. ABC Signature is the studio. Author Fink will serve as producer.

Jones, a three-time Emmy winner for 24, The Handmaid’s Tale and Succession, recently co-starred in another Apple TV+ limited series, Defending Jacob. She will next be seen in the feature The Sky is Everywhere. Jones is repped by WME.