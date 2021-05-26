‘First Love’: Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jeffrey Donovan & Sydney Park Join A.J. Edwards-Helmed Romance Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jeffrey Donovan and Sydney Park have joined romantic drama First Love from writer/director A.J. Edwards. Produced by Henry Kittredge, Lucas Jarach, Nadine de Barros and Edwards, the film is currently in production in LA. Kruger serves as an executive producer and De Barros’ Fortitude International is fully financing.

The story is described as a poignant look at a young man’s difficult entry into adulthood. First Love follows Jim (the After franchise’s Fiennes Tiffin), a senior in high school who experiences the highs and lows of his first love with Ann (The Walking Dead’s Park). At the same time, Jim’s parents, played by Cannes Best Actress winner Kruger and Donovan (Honest Thief, Wrath Of Man), are dealing with the familial fallout spurred by the financial crisis of 2008.

Edwards and Kruger previously worked together on The Better Angels, which premiered at Sundance in 2014. Most recently, Edwards wrote and directed Age Out starring Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots and Caleb Landry Jones.

Fiennes Tiffin broke out in the first two After films which have grossed $118M worldwide. A third and fourth movie based on the Anna Todd novels are in the works. In The Fade and Inglourious Basterds‘ Kruger has the Simon Kinberg-helmed female action ensemble The 355 coming out in early 2022. Burn Notice alum Donovan is currently co-starring in Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man which has grossed over $71M globally and continues overseas rollout through the summer. Park recently appeared in the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix title Moxie.

Says De Barros, “I’m thrilled that Fortitude is not only backing A.J.’s poignant and insightful vision of love and the American family, but also to be working with such an international ensemble of great talent, led by Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sydney Park and Jeffrey Donovan.”

Fortitude recently wrapped shooting on Mack & Rita, starring Diane Keaton, and Shriver, starring Kate Hudson, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Zach Braff.