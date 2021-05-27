‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast

Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).

Written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, First Kill is based on a short story by Schwab.

In it, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

Hook’s Julliette Fairmont was born a vampire but determined to not be a monster; and Lewis’ Calliope Burns is a fearless, headstrong monster hunter.

(L-R) Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman and Dylan McNamara Netflix

The Burns’ (Monster Hunters) cast includes Wise as Talia; Moore as Jack; Goodman as Apollo; and Mullings as Theo.

The Fairmont’s (Vampires) include Mitchell as Margot; Swenson as Sebastian; Dzienny as Elinor and McNamara as Oliver.

Also cast in the series are MK xyz as Tess, Jonas Dylan Allen as Ben and Roberto Mendez as Noah.

Mitchell just wrapped the role of lead antagonist on Season 2 of Netflix’s Outer Banks. Mitchell previously recurred on Season 3 of Syfy’s The Expanse and was a series regular on Freeform’s Dead of Summer, NBC’s Revolution, and ABC’s V. She also headlines the recent SXSW feature Witch Hunt.

Henderson, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside creator Schwab as well as Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss through Belletrist Productions.

Wise portrayed the roles of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton on Broadway. On television, Aubin starred in the ABC Studios pilot The Finest and plays Jayde in FX’s Atlanta.

Moore previously starred as Curtis Hoyle for two seasons on Marvel’s The Punisher.

Goodman can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming movie He’s All That set for release later this year. He previously co-starred in FX’s Better Things and will be appearing on TNT’s Animal Kingdom this summer.

Mullings’ recent acting credits include BET’s American Soul, TBS’ Chad, and Tyler Perry’s Bruh.

Swenson’s Broadway credits include the role of Berger in Hair and Inspector Javert in Les Miserables among others. His TV work includes The Bite for Spectrum Originals, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the upcoming Hit & Run on Netflix.

Dzienny can currently be seen as Ruby Red in the Netflix superhero drama, Jupiter’s Legacy. She was previously a series regular in CBS drama Zoo, and appeared opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the Paramount Pictures Transformers prequel, Bumblebee.

McNamara previously starred in the film Ambition directed by Bob Shaye, and recurred on LA’s Finest. He’ll next be seen in indie feature Survival.

Newcomers Méndez and Allen are making their series acting debuts in First Kill.

MK xyz released singles “Lost” and “Pass It” featuring G-Easy in 2020. This year she released her debut EP and has a featured role in the new Beyoncé x Adidas#ImpossibleIsNothing national campaign spot.