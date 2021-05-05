FilmNation Greenlights ‘Down Low’; Comedy From ‘Euphoria’s Phoebe Fisher & Lukas Gage, Rightor Doyle Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Coming in the wake of Promising Young Woman‘s success at the Oscars, FilmNation Entertainment has greenlit Down Low written by Euphoria‘s Phoebe Fisher and Lukas Gage with Rightor Doyle (Bonding) directing.

The film is currently being cast and is targeting a summer shoot. FilmNation is fully financing the project and producing alongside Academy Award nominee Ross Katz of Sui Generis Pictures. The independent studio will also handle worldwide sales for the film. The pic is described as an audacious comedy about a deeply repressed man.

“When we first read Down Low, we were immediately struck by Phoebe & Lukas’ hysterical script and their fearlessly original voice. And when we met Rightor Doyle and saw his disarmingly funny and empathetic series Bonding, we knew he was the perfect filmmaker to bring this story to life” said FilmNation Entertainment’s Head of Production Ashley Fox.

Fisher was the Transmedia producer on season 1 of HBO’s Emmy-winning Euphoria while Gage plays Tyler on the series. Fisher was also a co-producer on the Sam Levinson’s directed NEON/Bron Studios Sundance feature Assassination Nation.

