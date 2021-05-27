‘Father Of The Bride’: Enrique Murciano Cast In Andy Garcia-Led Reboot From Warner Bros And Plan B

EXCLUSIVE: Without a Trace alum Enrique Murciano has been added to the cast of Warner Bros. and Plan B’s Father Of The Bride reboot which is being directed by Gaz Alazraki. The pic will revolve around a Cuban-American family led by Andy Garcia and also starring Gloria Estefan and Adria Arjona.

Written by Matt Lopez, the film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. Murciano, whose recent credits include Amazon’s Tell Me Your Secrets, will play Junior who is Garcia’s cousin and has been divorced 4 times so he acts as a confidant who knows all about weddings and marriages.

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing the project for Plan B Entertainment, while Garcia will serve as exec producer.

Murciano is currently in production on season 3 of Starz’s Step Up drama. He is repped by Gersh and Management 360.