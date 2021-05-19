Fantasia Unveils First Wave Of Titles Ahead Of Virtual 2021 Fest

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Canadian genre festival Fantasia has unveiled the first crop of titles that will screen at its 25th edition, which is set to take place virtually August 5-25.

As per last year, the event will run on a platform created by Festival Scope and Shift72 and will feature screenings, panels and workshops, available to audiences in Canada. Organizers continue to discuss with local authorities about the possibility of adding a limited range of physical events, they said.

This year’s edition will have an enhanced focus on Japanese cinema. Below, the first wave of confirmed titles is listed, with the full program announcement to follow in late July. As previously announced, Fantasia will open with Quebec-set zom-com Brain Freeze.

Fantasia 2021 titles:

THE 12 DAY TALE OF THE MONSTER THAT DIED IN 8
Dir. Shunji Iwai
Japan
North American Premiere

AGNES
Dir. Mickey Reece
USA
International Premiere

ALL THE MOONS
Dir. Igor Legarreta
Spain/France
International Premiere

ART KABUKI
Dir. Kazutaro Nakamura
Japan
North American Premiere

BABY MONEY
Dirs. Mikhael Bassilli and Luc Walpoth
USA
World Premiere

BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES
Dir. Junta Yamaguchi
Japan
North American Premiere

CAUTION, HAZARDOUS WIFE
Dir. Toya Sato
Japan
North American Premiere

HAYOP KA! THE NIMFA DIMAANO STORY
Dir. Avid Liongoren
Philippines
North American Premiere

HELLBENDER
Dirs. John Adams, Toby Poser, and Zelda Adams
USA
World Premiere

INDEMNITY
Dir. Travis Taute
South Africa
World Premiere

KAKEGURUI 2: ULTIMATE RUSSIAN ROULETTE
Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa
Japan
North American Premiere

KING CAR
Dir. Renata Pinheiro
Brazil
North American Premiere

KING KNIGHT
Dir. Richard Bates Jr.
USA
World Premiere

KRATT
Dir. Rasmus Merivoo
Estonia
North American Premiere

THE LAST THING MARY SAW
Dir. Edoardo Vitaletti
USA
World Premiere

LITTLE VAMPIRE
Dir. Joann Sfar
France/Belgium
North American Premiere

NOT QUITE DEAD YET
Dir. Shinji Hamasaki
Japan
North American Premiere

REMAIN IN TWILIGHT
Dir. Daigo Matsui
Japan
North American Premiere

THE RIGHTEOUS
Dir. Mark O’Brien
Canada
World Premiere

STRAIGHT TO VHS
Dir. Emilio Silva Torres
Uruguay
International Premiere

TIN CAN
Dir. Seth A. Smith
Canada
North American Premiere

ULTRASOUND
Dir. Rob Schroeder
USA
International Premiere

WONDERFUL PARADISE
Dir. Masashi Yamamoto
Japan
North American Premiere

