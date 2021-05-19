Fantasia Unveils First Wave Of Titles Ahead Of Virtual 2021 Fest

Canadian genre festival Fantasia has unveiled the first crop of titles that will screen at its 25th edition, which is set to take place virtually August 5-25.

As per last year, the event will run on a platform created by Festival Scope and Shift72 and will feature screenings, panels and workshops, available to audiences in Canada. Organizers continue to discuss with local authorities about the possibility of adding a limited range of physical events, they said.

This year’s edition will have an enhanced focus on Japanese cinema. Below, the first wave of confirmed titles is listed, with the full program announcement to follow in late July. As previously announced, Fantasia will open with Quebec-set zom-com Brain Freeze.

Fantasia 2021 titles:

THE 12 DAY TALE OF THE MONSTER THAT DIED IN 8

Dir. Shunji Iwai

Japan

North American Premiere

AGNES

Dir. Mickey Reece

USA

International Premiere

ALL THE MOONS

Dir. Igor Legarreta

Spain/France

International Premiere

ART KABUKI

Dir. Kazutaro Nakamura

Japan

North American Premiere

BABY MONEY

Dirs. Mikhael Bassilli and Luc Walpoth

USA

World Premiere

BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES

Dir. Junta Yamaguchi

Japan

North American Premiere

CAUTION, HAZARDOUS WIFE

Dir. Toya Sato

Japan

North American Premiere

HAYOP KA! THE NIMFA DIMAANO STORY

Dir. Avid Liongoren

Philippines

North American Premiere

HELLBENDER

Dirs. John Adams, Toby Poser, and Zelda Adams

USA

World Premiere

INDEMNITY

Dir. Travis Taute

South Africa

World Premiere

KAKEGURUI 2: ULTIMATE RUSSIAN ROULETTE

Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa

Japan

North American Premiere

KING CAR

Dir. Renata Pinheiro

Brazil

North American Premiere

KING KNIGHT

Dir. Richard Bates Jr.

USA

World Premiere

KRATT

Dir. Rasmus Merivoo

Estonia

North American Premiere

THE LAST THING MARY SAW

Dir. Edoardo Vitaletti

USA

World Premiere

LITTLE VAMPIRE

Dir. Joann Sfar

France/Belgium

North American Premiere

NOT QUITE DEAD YET

Dir. Shinji Hamasaki

Japan

North American Premiere

REMAIN IN TWILIGHT

Dir. Daigo Matsui

Japan

North American Premiere

THE RIGHTEOUS

Dir. Mark O’Brien

Canada

World Premiere

STRAIGHT TO VHS

Dir. Emilio Silva Torres

Uruguay

International Premiere

TIN CAN

Dir. Seth A. Smith

Canada

North American Premiere

ULTRASOUND

Dir. Rob Schroeder

USA

International Premiere

WONDERFUL PARADISE

Dir. Masashi Yamamoto

Japan

North American Premiere