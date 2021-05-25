‘F9’ Star John Cena Apologizes — In Mandarin — To China Over Calling Taiwan A Country

In a most unusual apology, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has taped a video mea culpa to China and its moviegoers for describing Taiwan as a country in a promotional video for his latest installment of the Fast & Furious series. The backlash was immediate on Chinese social media against Cena for not identifying Taiwan as part of China. What is unusual is that Cena made his mea culpa in Mandarin. Cena speaks the language fluently, and learned it when he made his living as a superstar wrestler who toured the world. China is hugely important to the global economic picture of the Fast & Furious series, and the film so far has grossed around $137 million since its May 21 release. Watch Cena’s apology below: