‘Dalíland’: First Look At Ben Kingsley As Salvador Dalí In Mary Harron Drama; Ezra Miller, Barbara Sukowa & Andreja Pejić Among Co-Stars

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dali in Mary Harron’s (American Psycho) feature Dalíland, which has now wrapped filming in the UK.

The movie tells the story of the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between the iconic Spanish painter and his domineering wife, Gala, as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1973, the story is told through the eyes of James, a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccen­tric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

Starring with Schindler’s List actor Kingsley are Cannes and Venice Best Actress winner Barbara Sukowa (Two Of Us) as Dalí’s wife and muse, Gala; newcomer Christopher Briney as James, the young art enthusiast who finds himself thrust into the centre of Dalí’s remarkable and unexpected world; Rupert Graves (Sherlock) as Dalí’s right hand man Captain Moore; model and actress Andreja Pejić (The Girl In The Spider’s Web) as Dali muse Amanda Lear; Suki Waterhouse (Misbehaviour) as Ginesta; Mark McKenna (The Winter Lake) as Alice Cooper; and The Flash star Ezra Miller as the young Salvador Dalí seen through a series of flashbacks.

Today’s first look image also shows Pejić as Lear and Sukowa as Gala.

Bankside has pre-sold the film to Latvian Film Distribution (Baltics), Volga Film (CIS), HBO (Easter Europe Pay TV), Fame Solutions (Ex Yugoslavia), Tanweer (Greece), A Really Good Film Company (Hong Kong & Taiwan), Shoval Films (Israel), Kino Films (Japan), DDream International (Mainland China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Front Row (Middle East) and Praesens (Switzerland).

Dalíland was developed by Wall Street and American Psycho producer Edward R. Pressman of Pressman Film and entrepreneur David O. Sacks of David O. Sacks Productions. Falling and The Last Station producer Chris Curling of Zephyr Films produces with Pressman and Sacks, alongside Daniel Brunt and Sam Pressman.

Harron directs from a screenplay written by John C. Walsh. Executive producers include Paula Paizes, Hannah Leader, Marc Iserlis, Max and Monique Burger, Munkhtulga Od, Chandu Shah, Cynthia Saggar, Ben Kingsley, Michael R. Newman, Jon Katz and Charlotte and Philip Colbert of Popcorn Films in London. Carol Bidault of Serein Productions is co-producing.