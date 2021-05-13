Heartwarming Drama ‘Evolution’ Gets Underway With Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Belushi

EXCLUSIVE: Production is getting underway on Evolution, a drama directed by BAFTA winner Nick Hamm (Driven) from a screenplay by David Hudgins (Friday Night Lights).

The film stars Marcia Gay Harden, Charlie Rowe, Josephine Langford, Zoe Colleti, Hannah Alligood, Jim Belushi and Diane Ladd.

Inspired by a true story, a young man with a bright future suffers a near fatal accident and recreates his new life with the help of an unlikely animal friend. An accident on the lake leaves Nate a quadriplegic, with little hope for his future. His resilient mother Claire puts her art career on hold and even risking her marriage to protect her son’s future. She discovers that the only thing that can make a profound difference in her son’s progress is providing him with an unlikely animal friend that helps the youth realize his life is still very much worth living.

Film is shooting in Los Angeles and North Carolina.

Piers Tempest is producing. Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich of Fondation Robmar is exec producer. Pic is a Free Turn Films and Tempo Production in association with Axis Studios.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights.

“This film is about hope and accomplishment, even in times of disaster and deepest despair,” said Hamm, who runs the Free Turn Films label with brother Jon Hamm. “I’ve been utterly inspired by the people at the heart of this true story and the film is a tribute to their resilience, ingenuity and strength of character. It’s a narrative of our times, encapsulating the feelings of hope and positivity coming out of adversity and what families can achieve, together.”