‘Evil’ Releases Season 2 Official Teaser Trailer, Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp star in the drama. Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Rockne S. O’Bannon serve as executive producers.

CBS announced earlier this week that Evil and the David Boreanaz vehicle SEAL Team would move from broadcast to the Paramount+ streaming service for their new seasons. Both have been strong digital performers on the streamer and their exodus freed space on the broadcast schedule.