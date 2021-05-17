‘Evil’ Nears Move From CBS To Paramount+ For Season 2

Robert and Michelle King’s dark and compelling CBS drama Evil is on the move. According to sources, negotiations are underway for the serialized show to relocate from the linear network to ViacomCBS streamer Paramount+.

It is one of three CBS dramas that are expected to move to Paramount+ for their upcoming seasons, including SEAL Team and Clarice. Reps for Paramount+ and CBS Studios declined comment.

Evil, one of the best reviewed new broadcast series of the 2019-20 season, has a lot in common with Clarice. Both are serialized and have failed to draw strong linear ratings in the Thursday 10 PM hour (Evil averaged 6.29 total million viewers on CBS last season) but have done well on digital. And both come from top producers on the CBS Studios roster that helped launch Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access, the Kings with The Good Fight and Clarice‘s Alex Kurtzman with the Star Trek universe.

CBS Studios already has a good idea how Evil would do on streaming with a one-year deal the studio made last year with Netflix for Evil and The Unicorn. Evil did very well during its promotional window on Netflix, sources said.

The three pending moves from CBS to Paramount+ should be encouraging news for creators whose shows don’t necessarily get traction in linear ratings but are liked creatively by the network, as is the case with Evil, Clarice and SEAL Team.

They would follow recently announced shifts of CBS Studios’ upcoming series Halo, from Showtime to Paramount+, and Man Who Fell to Earth, from Paramount+ to Showtime.