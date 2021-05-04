‘Everything’s Trash’: Four Cast In Phoebe Robinson’s Freeform Comedy Pilot, Chioke Nassor To Direct

Freeform is rounding out its series regular cast for Everything’s Trash, its half-hour comedy pilot starring, written and executive produced by Phoebe Robinson, inspired by her book Everything’s Trash But It’s Ok. Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club), Toccarra Cash (Station 19, Younger), Nneka Okafor (God Friended Me) and Moses Storm (Sunnyside) will join Robinson in the pilot from ABC Signature. Additionally, Chioke Nassor (Little America, High Fidelity) has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce the pilot.

The series follows Phoebe (Robinson), a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life, but when her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue.

Carlos will play Jayden, Phoebe’s Blerd-y younger brother who was recently elected as a NY State representative. Their boundary-less relationship must change as Phoebe’s wild yet entertaining behavior threatens to overshadow his Barack Obama-esque aspirations.

Cash will portray Malika, Phoebe’s savvy, smart and beautiful “Code Switch Queen” podcast producer. As Phoebe’s work wife and ride or die friend, Malika tries to balance wanting Phoebe to grow up with also encouraging her to be messy because hey, the mess pays the bills and is funny AF.

Okafor is Jessie, Phoebe’s sister-in-law who’s a former socialite-turned-feminist and college professor. She worries that she is the only one in her in-laws’ family that has the strength to let Phoebe know that some of her shenanigans are dangerous to her husband’s career and too influential on her daughter.

Storm plays Michael, Phoebe’s BFF, roommate and friend since freshman year of college. He is a video game live streamer who is not ashamed to promote his TikTok whenever he can. Michael is more than happy to not grow up and will be the playful devil on Phoebe’s shoulder.

Robinson will executive produce with Jonathan Groff (Black-ish, Happy Endings).

Robinson is repped by UTA, Sechel and Granderson Des Rochers. Carlos is repped by Artists First, CAA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Cash is repped by Buchwald and Act One Management. Okafor is repped by Innovative Artists and Smith Talent Group. Storm is repped by Haven Entertainment, WME, and Hansen Jacobson. Nassor is repped by UTA and attorney Josh Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers.