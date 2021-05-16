‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Creator-Star Josh Thomas On “More Introspective” Season That Resulted From Shooting During Pandemic – Contenders TV

Heading into Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, creator, executive producer and star Josh Thomas was trying to figure out the best way to address the Covid-19 pandemic in the context of a Freeform comedy.

“We were trying to work out whether people would want to go back to being in the pandemic, by the time the show went to air in April,” Thomas said during the series’ panel at Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television awards-season event. “We were like, ‘Once everybody’s out there living their lives, are they really going to want to revisit this time?’ It’s just so crazy to look back on, isn’t it?”

Also starring Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay centers on Nicholas, an Australian who agrees to look after his two Los-Angeles-based half-sisters following their father’s untimely death.

Shooting amidst the pandemic meant that one major story arc planned for Season 2 had to be scrapped. “We started again, and we’ve ended up with this new story for this season, which is a lot more introspective,” Thomas said. “Because people can’t really leave the house that much, it forces everybody together to look at each other, and try and figure out who they want to be, and if what they are doing is what they want, which I feel like a lot of people did this year.”

This season was also challenging for Thomas’ fellow cast members, who found themselves isolated like never before due to Covid protocols. “I thrive off of people laughing at me,” said Press, who plays half-sister Genevieve, “and I didn’t like that people weren’t able to smile back at us” because they were masked up.

“It was difficult,” added Faison, who plays Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex. “But luckily we were all in the same pod…so we would get to hang out. At least if we were sequestered on set, we’d be together.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.