‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’: Feature Musical Skips Theaters & Heads To Amazon Prime

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the New Regency-Film4-Warp Films feature adaption of the West End hit musical, will now debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17 in over 240 countries and territories.

The pic, which came to Disney via the Fox merger, was originally set for a theatrical release a few times (Oct. 23, 2020; Jan. 23 and then Feb. 26) under the 20th Century Studios label, but the pandemic upended that with Disney ultimately pulling the LGBTQ+ release off the calendar.

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight. The pic also stars Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar and Samuel Bottomley.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has quickly become one of the most beloved musicals of recent years,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “Jamie’s story is one that resonates across all generations – it’s about unconditional love and we know our global audiences will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self. We are so thrilled to share this joyful and inspirational story with the world.”

Director Jonathan Butterell, who directed the original stage musical as well, added, “I am thrilled that our film – the story of taking your place in the world with joy, pride and acceptance – will be winging its way across the world with the Amazon Family. Let’s come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each and every one of us.”

The film features hit songs including ‘And You Don’t Even Know It’, ‘The Wall In My Head’ and ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ as well as a new song ‘This Was Me’, performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

In addition to Butterell, the film adaptation brings together the stage show’s original creators in their feature-film debuts, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. The score is composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, p.g.a., Peter Carlton, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan are producing, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma and Jes Wilkins serving as EPs.

Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16 (Firecracker Films), the stage production originated at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to London’s Apollo Theatre, where it continued its run. The musical notched five Olivier Award noms. The show was also lauded at the UK Theatre Awards with Best Musical Production, with its star John McCrea named Best Musical Performer. The stage show will reopen its doors this evening at the Apollo Theatre – the first musical in the West End to do so, before the UK tour recommences in Manchester in September visiting 24 UK cities, Tokyo in 2021, Los Angeles in January 2022 and Australia later in 2022.