Eurovision Winners Maneskin Investigated For Drugs After Videos Surface Of Wild Off-Stage Behavior

The European Broadcasting Union, organizers of the Eurovision song competition, said Sunday it’s looking into allegations that a member of event winners Maneskin was seen doing drugs on video.

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night,” said the organizers.

The EBU added that the metal band has “strongly refuted” the allegations of drug use, and that lead singer Damiano David, the prime suspect, will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. A test was requested from him on Saturday night “but could not be immediately organized by the EBU,” said organizers.

What would happen in the event of a positive test is unclear.

Social media footage depicts the band drinking and celebrating at their table during the event. Damiano David’s head briefly bent over the table, leading to speculation he was ingesting drugs.

David denied such actions at a Saturday night press conference.

“(Guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass…I don’t use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that,” he said.

EBU claims “The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on-site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”