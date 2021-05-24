Eurovision: Italian Winners Måneskin Cleared Of Drug Use In Green Room After Suspect Video Went Viral

Eurovision winners Måneskin have been cleared of allegations that they were taking drugs in the song contest’s green room after a suspect video of the Italian band went viral.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) investigated the incident on Saturday after a clip from the live broadcast went viral, showing lead singer Damiano David lowering and then lifting his head from a table as the band cheered their road to victory.

The EBU was satisfied there was no foul play after it “conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage,” while the Italian rockers also submitted to a voluntary drug test, which produced a negative result.

“No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the EBU said. “We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.”

It added: “We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.”

David told the BBC on Monday that the band was “really offended” at the accusations of drug use. Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “We’ve never had use of drugs and we really don’t want to spread this message.”