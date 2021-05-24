Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Ready For Kickoff: TV Schedule, Groups, Sites

(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé are two of the biggest stars in the mix at Euro 2020

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ will team to air all 51 matches of Euro 2020, the delayed UEFA European Football Championship tournament that begins Friday, June 11 with the opening match between Turkey and Italy in Rome and runs through the final July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

In all, the Disney networks said Monday that as U.S. English-language rightsholders they will televise more than 140 live hours of the tournament, considered by many to be the premier national-team soccer tournament in the world. Univision’s TUDN and its newly launched streaming service PrendeTV will combine for Spanish-language U.S. coverage.

ESPN will televise 40 matches this summer, ESPN2 six, and ABC five including two Round of 16 matchups and a quarterfinal. The final, on Sunday, July 11, will air with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The latter streaming service will livestream all matches with three different feeds: an aerial cam (tactical cam) and two feeds that feature a combo of player and manager Iso-Cams, along with audio from ESPN’s match commentators.

The games will stream live on the ESPN and ABC apps, while ABC’s matches will be simulcast on ESPN3. It will mark the first time since 2008 that the Euro championships will air on U.S. network TV.

ESPN2 will kick off coverage with a 30-minute preview show Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Shows Euro Today (airing between matches throughout the tournament) and Euro Tonight (airing air on match days after the last match on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2) are also planned. ESPN FC led by hosts Dan Thomas and Kay Murray will air daily editions of the soccer news, highlights and opinion program during the tournament.

This year’s tournament, postponed a year because of the pandemic, will take place across 11 host cities: Amsterdam, Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville (Spain) and St. Petersburg. It features seven national teams in the Top 10 of the current FIFA rankings: No. 1 Belgium, No. 2 France, No. 4 England, No. 5 Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is the defending champion from 2016), No. 6 Spain, No. 7 Italy and No. 10 Denmark. Longtime powers Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands are also in the hunt.

Group F is easily the “Group of Death” this year, with defending Euro champ Portugal pitted against the last two World Cup winners in France (2018) and Germany (2014); the latter two play June 15. The France-Portugal matchup June 23 is a rematch of the Euro 2016 final.

Below are the groups, followed by the U.S. TV schedule:

Groups

Group A

(Cities: Rome, Baku)

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B

(Cities: Copenhagen/St Petersburg)

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C

(Cities: Amsterdam/Bucharest)

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Macedonia

Group D

(Cities: London/Glasgow)

England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E

(Cities: Seville/St Petersburg)

Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F

(Cities: Munich/Budapest)

Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

TV Schedule

(all times ET; coverage starts about 30 minutes before kickoff;

all games also stream on ESPN+; all but six games stream on Prende TV)

Friday, June 11

Group A – Turkey vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Saturday, June 12

Group A – Wales vs. Switzerland, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Finland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Belgium vs. Russia, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 13

Group D – England vs. Croatia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Austria vs. North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 14

Group D – Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Poland vs. Slovakia, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Spain vs. Sweden, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 15

Group F – Hungary vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, June 16

Group B – Finland vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Turkey vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 17

Group C – Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Denmark vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Netherlands vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, June 18

Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group D – England vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 19

Group F – Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group F – Portugal vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group E – Spain vs. Poland, 2:30 a.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 20

Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group A – Italy vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group B – Russia vs. Denmark, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group B – Finland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 22

Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Group D – Czech Republic vs. England, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Group E – Sweden vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

Group F – Portugal vs. France, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Group F – Germany vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 26

Round of 16 (Amsterdam) – 2A vs. 2B, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (London) – 1A vs. 2C, 2:30 p.m., London (ABC)

Sunday, June 27

Round of 16 (Budapest) – 1C vs. 3DEF, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Saville) – 1B vs. 3ADEF, 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Monday, June 28

Round of 16 (Copenhagen) – 2D vs. 2E, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Bucharest) – 1F vs. 3ABC, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 29

Round of 16 (London) – 1D vs. 2F, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Glasgow) – 1E vs. 3ABCD, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Friday, July 2

Quarterfinal I (St. Petersburg) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal II (Munich) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 3

Quarterfinal III (Baku) – 11:30 a.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Quarterfinal IV (Rome) – 2:30 p.m. (ABC, Univision, TUDN)

Tuesday, July 6

Semifinal I (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Wednesday, July 7

Semifinal II (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)

Sunday, July 11

Final (London) – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Univision, TUDN)