‘Eternals’ Trailer Clocks 77 Million Views In First Day, Tops For A Marvel Movie During Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: The first online teaser trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Phase 4 movie Eternals has drawn an almighty 77 million global viewers in its first 24 hours since dropping Monday, per social analytics sources. That’s the biggest online trailer drop for a Disney-Marvel movie in the 14 months of the pandemic. It’s a great sign for a film that is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5.

Eternals bested the initial 24-hour traffic for Disney’s Cruella trailer (71M) following its February 17 drop, and Disney+’s WandaVision, which was released following its airing on last September’s Primetime Emmys.

Eternals’ 24-hour trailer traffic also beats that of pre-pandemic theatrical releases Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (61.7M) and Will Smith-Guy Ritchie hit Aladdin (60.8M).

Disney+’s trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier racked up 125M views following its airing on the Super Bowl this year, but I’m told that figure includes broadcast viewers, whereas Eternals is strictly global online traffic.

Eternals was the No. 1 trend within minutes of launch and the teaser quickly became the top-trending video on YouTube.

The movie is directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry.