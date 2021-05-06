Erika Alexander, Derek Luke & Sam Trammell To Star In Blumhouse’s TV Movie ‘American Refugee’ For Epix

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse and Epix have set the cast for their second television movie American Refugee.

Living Single star Erika Alexander, who has appeared in Black Lightning and Wu Tang: An American Saga, Derek Luke of 13 Reasons Why and The Americans, and True Blood’s Sam Trammell have been cast in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of a family seeking shelter in a neighbor’s bunker (Trammell), while the American economy is in collapse and the nation under martial law. There they find the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.

Alexander and Luke have previously worked with Blumhouse; Alexander starred in Get Out and Luke featured in The Purge television series.

The film also features newcomer Peyton Jackson, Zamani Wilder (Sacred Lies), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), and Vince Mattis (Halloween).

Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali LeRoi directs the film, which is exec produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse and Lisa Bruce.

It was written by Allison & Nicolas Buckmelter, whose script was awarded the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting. Production is underway in New Orleans.

American Refugee is part of a slate deal between Blumhouse and MGM to make eight television movies including A House on the Bayou, from Don’t Tell a Soul writer and director Alex McAulay.

