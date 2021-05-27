How The Next Los Angeles Mayor Would Be Selected If Eric Garcetti Resigns To Take Ambassador Post

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appears to be in line to be nominated by President Joe Biden for a post as ambassador to India, and although the White House has made no announcements as of yet, it raises the question: Who would be the next mayor?

Reports surfaced several weeks ago that Garcetti was under consideration for the ambassadorial post, after earlier speculation focused on being nominated for another country, Mexico. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Garcetti had been picked, along with other names like Rahm Emanuel to Japan and Tom Nides to Israel.

If nominated, Garcetti would face Senate confirmation, which could take several months and would include a hearing where he will be grilled by members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. That would include the committee’s Republican members, who include Sen. James Risch (R-ID), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the latter of whom seems to rarely pass up an opportunity to skewer liberals, Hollywood and California. But short of Democratic defections, Garcetti would have the votes.

If so, a Garcetti resignation would leave a rare vacancy as the top elected official in Los Angeles, as his term expires on Dec. 11, 2022.

According to the city charter, the City Council could then appoint a person to fill the position through the end of the term. It also could call a special election to fill the vacancy through the end of the term, and appoint someone to hold the office temporarily until that special election’s results are certified.

Pending any appointment or election of a new mayor, the City Council president, currently Nury Martinez, would act as mayor.

On top of all of this is the fact that, with Garcetti ineligible to run for a third term, candidates already are in the race the succeed him on Dec. 12, 2022, for a full four-year term. City Councilman Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer are among those who have declared, and there is a long list of others, including Martinez, who are reportedly considering it.