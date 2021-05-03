Equity Deputy General Secretary Matt Hood Joins Casting Platform Spotlight, CEO Richard Wilson Departs

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hood, Deputy General Secretary of UK trade union Equity, is joining casting platform Talent Systems as Managing Director of Spotlight.

Hood will be responsible for running the Spotlight business in the UK and Europe and working with the company’s leadership team to help grow Talent Systems globally. He will succeed outgoing CEO Richard Wilson who was with Spotlight for seven years.

As we revealed in January, U.S. casting software company Talent Systems acquired UK firm Spotlight earlier this year.

Talent Systems’ portfolio of products includes Casting Networks, Cast It Systems, and Spotlight, which are used to source and manage talent across film, TV, commercials, theater and digital projects. Headquartered in LA, the company operates in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Ukraine, India and Poland.

Hood joins from Equity, the UK trade union for actors and creators, where he has spent 17 years working across membership relations, membership support, and communications. He most recently oversaw membership, operations, and administration under General Secretary Paul W. Fleming.

“We are extremely pleased with the addition of Matt to our team,” said Talent Systems COO Chris Holbert. “We believe that his long-running experience in the industry and demonstrated leadership in the space will strengthen the team, bolster the strong market position of Spotlight in the UK, and position us well for continued growth in the region.”

“Everyone at Equity wishes Matt all the best in his new role after 17 years of service to our union,” said Fleming. “When Equity was founded in 1930, members’ subscriptions were paid care of Spotlight, and ever since we have enjoyed a strong – but robust – working relationship. I have no doubt that Matt will support the continuation of that tradition as we strive for an entertainment industry in which its workforce can flourish.”

Hood added: “I am delighted to be joining Spotlight and Talent Systems. The entertainment industry is a global workplace and Talent Systems’ worldwide reach and impact bring exciting opportunities for Spotlight and our world-class performers. I am looking forward to working with the Talent Systems teams around the world as Spotlight strengthens and grows out of the extraordinary events of the past year.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the addition of Matt to the helm of Spotlight,” said Talent Systems co-CEOs Rafi Gordon and Alex Amin. “His years of global advocacy on behalf of UK performers, deep entertainment industry relationships, and commercial instincts will be a massive asset as he helps lead Spotlight and Talent Systems through our next phase of growth.”