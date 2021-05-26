Peacock & Sky Team For Doc Series ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’

Peacock and Sky are teaming for the latest documentary series seeking to unravel the secrets of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Blue Ant Studios will produce Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, which will premiere on NBCUniversal-owned Peacock on June 24 before landing on Comcast-owned Sky on June 28 in the UK. It will be titled Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow in the UK.

Here’s the logline: “The three-hour documentary investigates the powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life is rocked by a series of scandals and accusations when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender. The series will untangle the complicated story of power, sex, and money, leading to Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and pointing to her upcoming trial.”

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell is directed by Barbara Shearer, while the executive producers are Jennifer Harkness, Emma Cooper, Shearer, Nina Burleigh, Sam Sniderman, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Michael McKinley is co-executive producer.

The series is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights, which brokered the deal with Sky in the UK. It was commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, managing director of UK content, and Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual. The deal was negotiated by Jack Oliver, head of co-productions, Sky Entertainment.