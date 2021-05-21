eOne Comms Chief Jackie Rubin Joins NFT Company Dapper Labs, Business Behind NBA Top Shot

Jackie Rubin, eOne’s longtime SVP, Corporate Communications, has left the Hasbro-owned entertainment studio and is moving into the blockchain world.

Rubin has joined NFT company Dapper Labs, the business behind NBA Top Shot, a basketball-themed crypto-collectible that can be purchased using non-fungible tokens.

She joins in the new role of SVP, Communications, reporting to CEO Roham Gharegozlou, after the company closed a $305M funding round led by Coatue Management.

As part of the funding, the company received investment from the likes of NBA legend Michael Jordan as well as players Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry and Spencer Dinwiddie and Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, Will Smith and Keisuke Honda’s Dreamers VC, Shawn Mendes and Andrew Gertler’s AG Ventures, Shay Mitchell, and 2 Chainz.

In addition to the NBA, Dapper Labs works with the likes of Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, and UFC.

Rubin joined eOne in 2008 and oversaw its communications, reporting to CEO Darren Throop, through more than 30 transactions including The Mark Gordon Company, Alliance Films and Amblin Partners as well as Hasbro, which acquired the company in 2019.

She was instrumental in getting the message out as the company went from a relatively small Canadian company to a major presence in Hollywood.

eOne is expected to name her replacement in the coming weeks.