Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches EIF Careers Program To Diversify Film & TV Production Pipeline

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the EIF Careers Program, an initiative designed to create a more diverse talent pipeline to careers in film and television by increasing the number of underrepresented candidates in entry-level production jobs. EIF says it also plans to expand the program to include entry-level corporate and administrative roles, as well.

In partnership with Crewvie, the digital hiring platform for entertainment professionals, the program is funded by the James Irvine Foundation and the Best Buy Foundation, and is housed on Crewvie’s existing database. It’s open to candidates who do not yet have any production credits, and there is no charge to studios and networks to access candidates’ profiles. The program’s steering committee includes executives from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney General Entertainment, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia.

You can see the program’s website here.

“We are in a unique position to support entry-level talent in building a solid foundation for a long career in entertainment, and we are excited to provide a solution that supports increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry,” said Nicole Sexton, EFI’s president and CEO.

Bringing together candidates from underrepresented communities who may not have access to resources and professional networks to help them enter into the field of entertainment, the program aims to lay the foundation for their sustainable career paths in Hollywood. Candidates are alumni of – and are vetted by – pathway programs such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Gold Rising, the Television Academy Foundation, Hollywood CPR, ManifestWorks and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Evolve Entertainment Fund.

Of the hundreds of these alumni already on the platform, more than 80% identify as people of color, and more than half identify as women. During its pilot phase, the program is currently focused on the Los Angeles area, but seeks to expand its partnerships and impact in the years ahead “in order to create lasting, meaningful change across the entertainment industry.” The program will also provide “wraparound” services to candidates, such as transportation stipends and emergency cash grants or stipends.

“Our goal is to give more people access to our industry, while helping productions create teams that are more reflective of the communities in which they serve,” said Jeanette Volturno, co-founder of Crewvie.com. “We are excited and thrilled to partner with the EIF Careers Program in leveraging our technology and network to open these doors.”

Founded in 1942, the Entertainment Industry Foundation is a nonprofit organization that develops charitable campaigns while cultivating the support of public and private organizations and philanthropists committed to social responsibility. On Tuesday, EIF received a Peabody Award nomination in the public service category for its production of Graduate Together, a tribute to the high school class of 2020, featuring LeBron James, President Barack Obama, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, H.E.R. and many others.