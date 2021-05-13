‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel A Go At Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill Set To Return

After gaining instant popularity following its premiere last fall, Netflix and Legendary’s Enola Holmes are moving forward with a sequel as they have begun development on the next installment with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill set to reprise their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes. Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct and Jack Thorne, who penned the first, will write the script for the sequel.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave,” Brown said. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne will exec produce.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries which is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively. The film puts a dynamic female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family. Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, the films tell the story of Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her famous siblings.

When streamers began picking up projects to put on their platforms during the pandemic, Enola Holmes was one of the first big splashes with Netflix landing worldwide rights, minus China, in the spring. When it bowed in September, an estimated 76m households chose Enola Holmes in the first 28 days and a sequel seemed inevitable. While unconfirmed, insiders close to the project say production could begin by the end of the year.