Endeavor Content Names Sharon Liggins SVP, Communications

Endeavor Content has hired Sharon Liggins to the newly-created position of SVP, Communications. Her appointment is effective immediately and she’ll be based in LA.

The publicity vet will oversee the strategic direction of communications activities across the Endeavor Content’s divisions, including film and television production, sales, and distribution. She joins the senior leadership team led by Co-Presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

Previously, Liggins served as VP, Publicity at Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY. There, Liggins oversaw communications across the collective’s public programming and social impact initiatives, independent film distribution platform, as well as personal publicity and appearances for Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker DuVernay. Liggins also managed all publicity for series and films under the ARRAY Filmworks banner, collaborating extensively with studio and networks including Warner Bros. TV, Netflix, NBC, HBO Max, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and The CW.

Said Taylor and Rice, “Sharon has an impeccable track record of sustained excellence across many platforms and genres of content. Her record as a creative campaign strategist and strategic advisor uniquely suit her to the next chapter in our continued growth, and we are excited by the exceptional knowledge and passion that she brings to the team at Endeavor Content.”

Prior to ARRAY, Liggins was an independent consultant, working on projects including the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, Stanley Nelson’s HBCU documentary Tell Them We are Rising, and television producer Lemuel Plummer’s Zeus Network. She also consulted at POP TV, WGN America, the Urban Movie Channel and The Broad museum, among many other companies.

Prior to operating her consultancy, Liggins served as head of communications for Universal Cable Productions, overseeing day-to-day PR for the studio and providing strategic counsel in alignment with the studio’s corporate identity within the NBCUniversal portfolio. She oversaw publicity for such series as Suits, Psych, Covert Affairs, and Warehouse 13, among others. She also worked as Executive Director, Communications at ABC Studios, where she oversaw corporate communications and the PR teams on Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate Housewives, Lost, Ugly Betty, Scrubs, Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer, and many others. Earlier in her career, Liggins worked at Hallmark Channel, CAA, PBS and independent PR firm, DVG Communications.

Liggins is a former two-term PR peer group governor for the Television Academy and co-chaired the Diversity Committee.