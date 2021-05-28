Endeavor China Nearing Deal For Sports Agency Mailman Group

Endeavor has agreed to acquire China-based sports digital agency Mailman Group, according to a report today in Sports Business.

The deal, said to be worth $60M, has received approval from local regulators and is expected to be confirmed in the next month. Acquisition is being made via Endeavor China, the company’s far-east offshoot which was formed in 2016 as a joint venture with Sequoia Capital, Tencent and Fountainvest Partners.

Mailman Group was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai. The company manages the digital presences of a variety of international brands across the sports, entertainment and travel industries. It has north of 200 staff in 50 markets, with offices in London, Shanghai, Singapore and Indonesia. Australian businessman Andrew Collins acquired the company in 2007 and is the current owner. It recently expanded into Southeast Asia and also acquired UK-based agency Seven League, which has major soccer clients in Europe, back in 2018.

Deadline has asked Endeavor for comment.