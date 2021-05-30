Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Regina King To Direct New ‘Superman’ Film? Watch Oscar Winner Learn Of Rumor Live On MSNBC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Emma Stone’s Naughty ‘Trains, Planes And Automobiles’ Monologue Wins Steve Martin Seal Of Approval

Emma Stone is a huge fan of the 1987 John Hughes comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles. So much so that she memorized a vulgar and exasperated monologue by the film’s costar, Steve Martin, reciting it during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Livein a wonderfully tasteful television moment.
Known as “the rental car scene,” the original film’s monologue has Martin’s character, Neal Page, taking out his frustrations on a clerk. The film depicts the three-day odyssey of Martin and John Candy as they try to get home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving. Along the way, everything goes wrong, and hilarity ensues.

The Stone recitation of that monologue is a bit paint-peeling, so viewer discretion is advised on the video roll. But Stone’s efforts were acknowledge by its originator in a recent tweet, as seen below

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad