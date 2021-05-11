Emily Watson And ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal To Headline A24 Psychological Drama ‘God’s Creatures’

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Watson and Paul Mescal are set to star in the A24 psychological drama God’s Creatures, with Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer directing. This will mark the directing debut as a duo, after working together on the award-winning feature The Fits.

God’s Creatures, currently in production, also stars Aisling Franciosi, Declan Conlon, Marion O’Dwyer and Toni O’Rourke.

The film is a psychological drama set in a rain-swept Irish fishing village, and focuses on a mother who lies to protect her son and the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her family and herself. The screenplay is by Shane Crowley; story is by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly & Crowley.

The Sixty-Six Pictures production is being produced by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, following her critically acclaimed films Ammonite and Lady Macbeth. Sixty-Six developed God’s Creatures with the support of Screen Ireland, BBC Film and A24.

Inbal Weinberg will be production designer, and director of photography is Chayse Irvin. The film is co-financed by A24, BBC Film, Screen Ireland and the Western Region Audiovisual Producers Fund/WRAP. A24 controls worldwide rights.

Watson is coming off of back-to-back HBO limited series starting with the Emmy-winning Chernobyl, which earned her a SAG nomination, and The Third Day. Mescal is coming off the Hulu series Normal People, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Watson is repped by Independent Talent Group and UTA. Mescal is repped by Curtis Brown Group and CAA.

Davis and Holmer’s The Fits premiered at the 2015 Venice Film Festival and screened at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. In 2017, it was nominated for multiple awards including Best First Feature at the Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards and won the Critics Award at the Deauville Film Festival. They are repped by Management 360.