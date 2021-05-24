‘Emily In Paris’ Ups William Abadie To Series Regular; Lucien Laviscount Joins As Recurring

We’ll be seeing more of Antoine in Season 2 of Emily in Paris. William Abadie, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular the next installment of the Netflix series. Additionally, Lucien Laviscount (Snatched, Scream Queens) has joined in a recurring role.

The series also confirmed its slate of directors this season including returning writer-producer-director Andrew Fleming (The Craft: Legacy) and Peter Lauer (Younger). Joining as new directors are Katina Medina Mora (Selena, You Will Know What To Do With Me) and Jennifer Arnold (Atypical, Younger). Season 2 is currently in production.

Created and executive produced by Darren Star, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily, an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

Abadie plays Emily’s client Antoine Lambert, the roguish and charming owner of a fragrance company and recent investor in her neighbor (and complicated love interest) Gabriel’s restaurant. As the two men cope with clashing visions for the venture, Antoine will become even more entangled in Emily’s world.

Laviscount will play Alfie. Born and raised in London, Alfie is a sarcastic and charming cynic. He refuses to speak French, or immerse himself in French culture. He enjoys teasing Emily; they have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more. Alfie is in Paris working for a UK bank, but unlike Emily he works to live, not lives to work. He’d prefer to be playing football or having a pint with the lads in an English-speaking pub.

Additionally, Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and Arnaud Binot (Modern Family) will guest star this season.

Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery co-star. Recurring cast also includes Kate Walsh and Arnaud Viard.



Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Entertainment Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Fleming serve as executive producers, with Collins also serving as producer on the series. Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consults on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.