‘Emily In Paris’ Starts Production On Season 2 As Netflix Reveals Lilly Collins Series Was Streamer’s Most Popular Comedy In 2020

Emily is heading back to Paris and St Tropez and other locations across France after Emily In Paris started production on season two.

This comes as Netflix revealed that the Lily Collins-fronted comedy was the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020. The show was watched by 58M people in the first 28 days after its October 2 launch.

To put this into context, Bridgerton was watched by 82M people in the same period, The Witcher was watched by 76M people and French drama Lupin scored 70M viewers.

The show, which was originally set up at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix, was renewed in November. The rom-com stars Collins as Emily, an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping its social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard also feature.

The half-hour series was created, written and executive produced by Darren Star. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming. Collins produces. MTV Entertainment Studios produces.

Lily Collins said, “As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh. Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

“From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on season two,” Darren Star added.