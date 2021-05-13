Ellen Pompeo To Host Debut Podcast With Cadence13

Ellen Pompeo is moving into the world of podcasting.

The star of Grey’s Anatomy, who just signed on for season 18 of the long-running ABC medical drama, is hosting Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo.

She has teamed up with Audacy’s Cadence13 to make the show, which will see the actor sit down for in-depth, candid conversations with a wide range of guests who inspire her, extraordinary people who do extraordinary things, to find out what makes them great. Pompeo will use the weekly show to shine a light on people and highlight issues important to her and the world at large.

‘Hollywood Con Queen’ Team Heads To Las Vegas For Doomed FBI Sting In Season 2 Of ‘Chameleon’ Podcast

Pompeo has been an outspoken activist for issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights, and women’s rights.

The show will launch this fall.

Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo will be produced by Cadence13 and Rabbit Grin Productions, the podcast studio behind Anna Faris is Unqualified and Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, with Pompeo Laura Holstein, and Chris Corcoran as exec producers.

‘To Live & Die In LA’ Podcast Returns With New Missing Persons Case For Season 2

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13. This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans. Hopefully this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom,” she said.

“Ellen is a Hollywood trailblazer who has also never been afraid to use her powerful voice in positive and impactful ways,” added Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Cadence13 is proud to welcome her to the family, and we can’t wait to bring her voice to the world this fall.”

Pompeo is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Hansen Jacobson.