Elizabeth Banks To Direct & Co-Star In ‘Red Queen’ Drama Based On Book In Works At Peacock

Peacock has landed for development Red Queen, a drama based on the best-selling YA fantasy novel by Victoria Aveyard. Elizabeth Banks is set to play a major supporting role and direct the potential series, which she and Max Handelman are executive producing through their Brownstone Prods.

Co-written by former Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and Aveyard, Red Queen comes from Warner Bros. TV where Brownstone and Schwartz are under overall deals. The indie studio which will co-produce with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Brownstone.

This marks one of the first marquee buys for the NBCUniversal division headed by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCU Television and Streaming, from Rovner’s former studio WBTV.

Red Queen is set in an alternate near-future America where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers. Mare, a fiery young woman born to poverty without powers, is doing the best she can to survive and protect her family when she discovers the unthinkable: She somehow has powers too! This shocking discovery turns our world upside down and catapults our unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed while searching for the truth behind the greatest mystery of all…how she became so powerful in the first place.

Husband-and-wife duo Banks and Handelman executive produce via Brownstone. Schwartz, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Aveyard. Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder co-executive produces.

Published in February 2015, Red Queen was followed up with three sequels, Glass Sword, King’s Cage and War Storm.

Brownstone Prods. was behind the Hulu comedy series Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant and is developing DC Superhero High for HBO Max. As an actress, Banks recently co-starred in FX’s limited series Mrs. America. She and Brownstone are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Schwartz, who took over as executive producer and showrunner of Arrow at the start of Season 7, also worked on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Hart of Dixie and What About Brian. She is reprpd by UTA, and Patti Felker at Felker Toczek. Aveyard is repped by Pouya Shahbazian and Suzie Townsend at New Leaf Literary, and Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan.