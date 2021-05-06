RLJE Films Picks Up Ted Bundy Dramatic Thriller ‘No Man Of God’ Ahead Of Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has taken North American rights to the Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby dramatic thriller No Man of God, based on real transcripts and conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. The deal for the Amber Sealey-directed feature went down ahead of the pic’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere in June. The pic is now scheduled to hit theaters in August.

In 1980, Bundy (Kirby) was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man, that being Hagmaier (Wood). Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick also star in the Kit Lesser-scripted feature.

No Man of God was produced by Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman. Ward and Jess De Leo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Whalen and Stacy Jorgensen on behalf of Company X/SpectreVision and the filmmakers.

Company X is the sister banner of SpectreVision, the indie genre label run by partners Wood, Whalen and Noah, with films like Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Cooties. Company X/SpectreVision has a first-look deal with Legendary Television Studios. In the interactive space, they partnered with Ubisoft for the VR game Transference, and their inaugural podcast Visitations featured guests like Taika Waititi and Guillermo del Toro. In 2018 they launched their marketing arm, Company X Marketing.